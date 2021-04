Plant-based food industry exceeds $7 billion in sales in 2020, report says A new report found the plant-based food industry could be worth more than $74 billion by 2027. This comes as popular companies, like Oatly and Impossible Foods, are launching their IPOs. Both are rumored to be valued at about $10 billion each. Richard Laver is the founder of Kate Farms. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the expansion of the industry.