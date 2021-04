Pending excessive force lawsuit for Lousiana city marshals revealed New details are emerging in the deadly police shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Louisiana, as a connection between the fiancée of shooting victim Christopher Few and one of the officers has been revealed. Few's son, Jeremy Mardis, was killed last Tuesday, and the two marshals are in jail. We're also learning more about the suspects' histories including a pending civil suit for excessive force. David Begnaud reports