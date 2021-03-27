Live

Watch CBSN Live

Parler says it warned FBI before Capitol riot

Alternative social media network Parler says it warned the FBI repeatedly in the days and weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.