Panel discusses Kamala Harris' week ahead and the new state of the 2024 presidential race Cook Political Report editor in chief Amy Walter, Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and executive director of surveys and elections Anthony Salvanto discuss Kamala Harris' week ahead, her VP pick. Fundamentals of the race still favor Trump. Incumbent party has a lot of baggage. Trump has sizable lead on economy and border.