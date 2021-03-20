Live

Painting radium dials during World War II

You'd never be able to tell from 96-year-old Ruthy Stahl's active lifestyle and sharp mind that she was exposed to radiation and once glowed green during WWII. She tells Lesley Stahl about the dangerous job she used to do.
