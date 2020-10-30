Download The CBS News App
Election Updates
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Sign Up For Newsletters
The Deciders
Las Vegas Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
2020 Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden head to the Midwest
Officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend over emotional distress
Greece and Turkey rocked by 7.0 magnitude earthquake
Live Updates: COVID-19 cases hit record high in U.S.
Second suspect in custody in suspected terror attack in France
Walmart pulls guns from stores, citing risk of "civil unrest"
Ex DNI chief: Russia is New England Patriots of messing with elections
Trump Jr. says COVID deaths are "almost nothing" on day when 1,000 died
Four D.C. cops on leave after Black moped driver's fatal crash
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
CBS News/BET poll: Black voters motivated, but concerned about votes counting
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Over a century ago, masks were controversial during the 1918 flu pandemic
Anthony Mason takes a look at the way masks were handled more than a century ago during the 1918 flu pandemic, and found some similarities to today.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue