Outgoing TSA chief on protecting holiday flights

AAA predicts nearly six million Americans will fly during the holidays. John Pistole, head of the Transportation Security Administration, spoke to homeland security correspondent Bob Orr about keeping the skies safe during the busy traffic season.
