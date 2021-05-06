Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, October 15th

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson interviews Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Iran Nuclear deal and health care.
