Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, May 31

On Bob Schieffer’s last show as “Face the Nation” host, the latest on the 2016 presidential race, the expiration of Patriot Act provisions, and foreign policy with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, CIA director John Brennan, and others
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.