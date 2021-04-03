Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, May 17

The latest on the Amtrak train derailment, the fight against ISIS, and the 2016 presidential campaign, with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, and others
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.