Open: This is Face the Nation, May 10

The latest on the 2016 presidential campaign, home-grown terrorism, and “Deflate-gate,” with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Republican strategist Newt Gingrich, and others.
