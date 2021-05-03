Open: This is Face the Nation, July 9

Live

This week on "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson interviews Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator John McCain, and Senator Ted Cruz regarding the G-20 summit, the North Korea missile test, and the health care bill.
