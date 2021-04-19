Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, July 3

CBS' "Face the Nation" brings you the latest on the terror attack in Bangladesh and the 2016 campaign trail, with Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, Mitt Romney, and others.
