Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, July 20

The latest on the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in eastern Ukraine and the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.