Open: This is Face the Nation, July 19

The latest on foreign policy, the Iran nuclear deal, and 2016 campaign politics, with Secretary of State John Kerry, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, and others.
