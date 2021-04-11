Live

Watch CBSN Live

Open: This is Face the Nation, December 6

The latest on the investigation into the San Bernardino, California massacre, along with news from the 2016 campaign trail with Donald Trump, Gov. Chris Christie, R-New Jersey, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and others
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.