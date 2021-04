One dead, three injured in massive crane collapse An investigation is underway in New York City to determine why a massive crane collapsed, killing one person. Wall Street worker David Wichs was killed when he was hit by part of the crane. The crane crashed Friday in strong winds as it was being lowered to safety. Three people were also injured by debris, two of them seriously. Several parked cars were crushed in the mishap and the crane is still blocking streets. DeMarco Morgan reports.