Omarosa on the White House: "Not my circus, not my monkeys" Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former reality show star who went to work in the White House and then went back to reality television after being fired, spoke tearfully about her time in the White House on Thursday's episode of "Celebrity Big Brother." Newman had a somewhat tumultuous tenure in the White House was fired by chief of staff John Kelly at the end of 2017.