Olympian Aly Raisman comes forward about sexual abuse by former doctor Aly Raisman, the two-time captain of the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team, is now coming forward about sexual abuse from her former doctor, Dr. Larry Nassar. More than 130 people have accused Nassar of abuse. Raisman shared her story with Dr. Jon LaPook for this Sunday's "60 Minutes."