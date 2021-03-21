Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ohio man finds his (birthday) calling

As part of our continuing series “On the Road,” Steve Hartman meets Jim Gagnon who’s makes a genuine effort to reach out and touch someone. The 87-year-old retired salesman celebrates birthdays of people he doesn’t even know. Steve Hartman reports.
