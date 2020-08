O.J. Brigance: Heart and soul of the Baltimore Ravens The simple act of holding a football is no longer possible for the man who's the heart and soul of the Baltimore Ravens. Shortly after retiring from football, O.J. Brigance was stricken with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. Rather than hide from the limelight, Brigance persevered and has become an inspiration to his team and their millions of fans. Rita Braver reports.