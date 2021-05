"Nutcracker" ballerinas' most important accessory: Pointe shoes In the world of ballet, Christmas means one thing: "The Nutcracker"! Stages across the country fill with twirling snowflakes, leaping candy canes, and lots and lots of pointe shoes. Faith Salie goes backstage at the New York City Ballet with principal dancer Tiler Peck, and visits Freed of London, a leading ballet shoemaker, to find out what goes into those shoes aside from very talented feet.