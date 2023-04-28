Watch CBS News

Nurse adopts teen mother and her triplets

Katrina Mullen, an Indianapolis intensive care nurse, has a reputation for going above and beyond. But the lengths she went to for triplets and their 14-year-old mother was beyond compare. Steve Hartman has the story in “On the Road.”
