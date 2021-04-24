Live

Watch CBSN Live

Number of senior truck drivers on the rise

A severe shortage of truck drivers has companies recruiting retirees. A CBS News investigation found approximately 350,000 people in their golden years behind the wheel of a big rig. Kris Van Cleave reports.
