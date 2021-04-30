Live

Norway's fascinating "Slow TV"

It's television's version of taking a deep breath...a very long, very slow, deep breath. It's called "Slow TV," and it's a surprise smash-hit in Norway, where millions tune in to watch live, unedited broadcasts of train journeys, ferry boat rides, firewood burning or people knitting for hours or days at a time. As Rune Moklebust, who helped conceive of Slow TV, explains to Seth Doane, the broadcasts simply reflect life: "Much of life itself is boring. But in-between, there are some exciting moments, and you just have to wait for them."
