Live

Watch CBSN Live

Northwest preparing for second dose of heavy rain

Much of Portland was underwater Monday and folks in the Pacific Northwest won't be drying out anytime soon. Ben Tracy reports form there where, as the National Weather Service says, it looks like a firehose coming in off the Pacific.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.