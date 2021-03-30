Live

Northeast prepares for severe winter storm

About 20 million people from New York to Boston are in the Nor’easter’s path. Many spent the day stocking up on food, and storm supplies. Chief meterologist Eric Fisher of CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and Jericka Duncan report.
