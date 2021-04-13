Live

Watch CBSN Live

NIH official: Zika outbreak "spreading explosively"

The mosquito-borne Zika virus has reached the United States and is spreading fast. Thirty-one cases have been reported in the U.S. since last year. Dr. Jon LaPook has more on the illness that can cause birth defects.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.