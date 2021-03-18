Live

Watch CBSN Live

NFL runs tackling clinic for football moms

The NFL is making a big investment in safety by spending $45 million on a project called Heads Up, which hopes to teach moms and kids the proper way to tackle. Jeff Glor reports on what these moms are learning from the program.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.