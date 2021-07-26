Local Matters: N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo facing multiple investigations as he eyes 4th term New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made his first public appearance since he faced questioning in state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The probe isn't a criminal investigation, but it could affect the New York Legislature's impeachment inquiry and Cuomo's hopes of a fourth term. Josefa Velásquez, a senior reporter for The City, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the multiple investigations surrounding the governor.