Manhattan District Attorney's office to stop prosecuting prostitution cases Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced his office will no longer prosecute prostitution cases, marking a major victory for sex worker advocates. Vance also announced all cases dating back to 1970 will be dropped. Human trafficking expert Kimberly Mehlman-Orozco joined CBSN to explain the nuances of decriminalization and what comes next for sex workers in New York City.