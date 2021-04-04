New York City Council approves ending "qualified immunity" for police officers New York City Council approved a law that ends qualified immunity for NYPD police officers. Qualified immunity shields officers from liability, even if the conduct is illegal. This law has been in place since the late 1960s. Ending this law makes it easier for citizens to sue police officers who violate citizens' Fourth Amendment rights. Critics say the law protects officers and allows them to do their jobs. New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why the law needs to end.