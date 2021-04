New trends and challenges for tech industry At Recode's annual Code Conference this week, renowned venture capital analyst Mary Meeker predicted a possible downturn in Internet use but an upswing in images and emojis. Over the past few days, other big names in the tech industry also spoke about where technology can take the world. NewYorker.com editor and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the shift to the visual web and the trouble facing Twitter, which Snapchat has now surpassed in daily users.