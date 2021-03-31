Live

Watch CBSN Live

New storm bringing snow, ice headed for Northeast

About 100-million Americans are in the path of a storm bringing snow, ice and rain along a 1,500 mile stretch from Texas to New England. Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher of WBZ-TV take a look at the storm.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.