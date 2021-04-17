Live

Watch CBSN Live

New rules target "wild west" of e-cigarettes

The FDA announced Thursday that it is cracking down on e-cigarettes, imposing heavy regulations on an industry that has almost no oversight. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.