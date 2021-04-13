New Hampshire results: What are the challenges for candidates ahead? Both Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump took huge wins at the New Hampshire primary last night. Can John Kasich use his second place GOP finish to build momentum? And how does Hillary Clinton recover from her major defeat? CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris, CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, and Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett join CBSN to discuss what challenges the candidates face on the road to South Carolina.