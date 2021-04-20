New documentary profiles 1936 U.S. Olympic rowers Eighty years ago, 400 Americans took part in the 1936 Olympiad in Berlin. But it was a group of nine rowers from the Pacific Northwest that took the nation by storm. A new PBS documentary -- inspired by the bestselling book, "The Boys in the Boat" -- tells the tale of the incredible University of Washington team that triumphed against all odds in Nazi Germany. The American Experience special, "The Boys of '36," airs Tuesday on PBS. Director and producer Margaret Grossi joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the film.