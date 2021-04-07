New documentary looks at Mount Meru from the eyes of a climber Shark’s Fin on India’s Mount Meru has been called one of the hardest climbs on the planet. It stands more than 20,000 feet above the Ganges River and has defeated many of the greatest climbers in history. A new documentary, “Meru” looks at the irresistible summit from the eyes of a climber and explains why the trek is work the risk. The film’s directors, climber Jimmy Chin and his wife Chai Vasarhelyi, along with best-selling author Jon Krakauer, a featured commentator in the documentary join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the film.