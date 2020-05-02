New book details Lincoln's chaotic inaugural journey A new book details how President Abraham Lincoln survived chaos, deadly threats and narrow escapes during a 13-day train trip to his inauguration. A plot to assassinate him in Baltimore before he took office never came to fruition thanks to Dorthea Dix, an early lobbyist for people with disabilities. Jeff Glor sits down with author Ted Widmer to talk "Lincoln on the Verge," which details what Widmer calls "the worst presidential transition in our history."