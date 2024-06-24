Netanyahu walks back apparent rejection of U.S.-backed cease-fire deal On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised interview that he would accept a partial deal to temporarily end the fighting with Hamas, in an apparent dismissal of President Biden's proposal for a permanent cease-fire. But one day later Netanyahu claimed there was no discrepancy, saying "We will not end the war until we return all of our hostages … our position has not changed." CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.