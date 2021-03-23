Live

Netanyahu: Hamas is like ISIS, al Qaeda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Islamic extremism and defended Israel's military actions in a statement delivered Tuesday. Netanyahu appeared with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in Tel Aviv, where the two had a meeting.
