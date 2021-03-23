Live

Watch CBSN Live

NCAA sets new policy for head injuries

Following a lawsuit filed on behalf of former collegiate athletes, the NCAA has agreed to pay for any college athlete from the last 50 years to undergo neurological testing. The NCAA admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement. Mark Strassmann reports.
