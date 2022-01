No breakthrough so far in NATO-Russia talks to de-escalate tension with Ukraine NATO stood by the U.S. in rejecting Russia's demands during talks aimed at easing tensions near the Ukraine border. Russia wants a guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will not be allowed to join NATO, which the Western allies call a "nonstarter." Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the U.S. is handling the dispute.