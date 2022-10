Multiple 2020 election deniers on the ballot in Arizona races Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for secretary of state in Arizona, is a prominent election denier who has said he wouldn't have certified the results showing that President Biden won the state in 2020. Finchem spoke with CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, who joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the interview and races in the key state.