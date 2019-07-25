Takeaways and analysis of Mueller hearings

News
Puerto Rico governor resigns after 12 days of protests
Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell, put on suicide watch
The key takeaways from Mueller's testimony
North Korea reportedly launches 2 short-range missiles
A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden
Trump is "obsessed" with his own well-being, Mark Warner says
Judge blocks Trump's near-total asylum ban
Death toll from tainted Costa Rica alcohol rises
Police issue warrants for pair of "dangerous" teen suspects in Canada
Mueller Testimony
Mueller sticks to the script in day of grueling testimony
Robert Mueller undercuts Trump's key claims about special counsel's report
Why Mueller didn't charge Trump with obstruction
Gohmert presses Mueller on Comey, Strzok
Legal analyst Jonathan Turley on Mueller testimony
9 key takeaways from the Mueller report
Here's who was charged in Robert Mueller's probe
The 10 times Trump may have obstructed justice, according to Mueller
FBI director admits he hasn't "read every single word" of Mueller report
