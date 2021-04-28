Movie title sequence: "Altered States" Director Ken Russell's head-tripping 1980 sci-fi flick, in which a scientist immerses himself in the world of hallucinogens, only to metamorphose into a primeval creature, was graced with an elegantly sinister title sequence in which (as in "Alien") the film's title slowly reveals itself bit by bit. Like a scrim over an image of William Hurt floating in an isolation tank, text floats across the screen as the cast and filmmakers' names appear. The words eventually envelop and subsume the human being. Title design: Richard Greenberg. Music: John Corigliano.