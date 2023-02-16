Mortgage rates on the rise as wholesale prices climb, initial jobless claims fall According to Bankrate's national survey of large lenders, the average rate on 30-year mortgages rose to 6.44% this week. The Labor Department is also reporting that wholesale prices rose last month and initial unemployment claims continued to fall last week. Alcynna Lloyd, an economy reporter for Insider, joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss what these numbers mean for homebuyers and the state of the economy.