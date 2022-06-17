More than 500 business leaders demand action from Senate on gun safety Everytown for Gun Safety said Friday that 515 major companies and leaders have signed a letter urging Senate to pass new measures to prevent gun violence. However, bipartisan negotiators are struggling to finalize details of the framework for a gun reform bill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller to discuss the significance of the letter, why lawmakers are struggling to reach a compromise and more.