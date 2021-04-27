More delays expected after Delta computer outage

Live

Delta passengers are stranded Monday after a massive outage. A computer failure forced the airline to issue a ground stop for domestic flights Sunday night, and around 170 flights were canceled. Kris Van Cleave reports.
