Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr on being blocked from debating an anti-trans bill Montana's House speaker canceled a Tuesday floor session after seven supporters of Democratic Representative Zooey Zephyr were arrested for interrupting proceedings on Monday. Zephyr, who is transgender, has been prohibited by her Republican colleagues from debating an anti-trans bill that would ban medical care for those under 18 who wish to transition, even with parental consent. Zephyr joined Prime Time with John Dickerson to talk about the situation.